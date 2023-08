I had a busy weekend with no time to write a post about wine. But my friends had some wisdom that I thought was worth sharing.

Consummate wine and spirits taster Adam came up with this:

“If you create something that is idiot proof they will just invent better idiots.”

True that. Proven time and again.

And a friend’s 8 yr old daughter had this to say:

“Just be yourself, but not too much.”

Excellent advice I think.