Wine Econ for Dummies

If you’re not one to stay up on forecasting trends and the technical jargon of macroeconomics well maybe you should be!

Just kidding. Life is too short.

But The Wine Economist has come to the rescue. He has a very accessible explainer about what an inverted yield curve is and why we should care about it, and you get an explanation of how economic trends might affect the wine industry as a bonus.

There are no surprises in the post. There are reasons to worry about a coming recession but also reasons to think we just might manage the soft landing that would avoid too much economic pain. But the wine industry is facing headwinds one way or the other and a recession would be very bad news.

As a prognostication it’s pretty much standard fare.

But I now have a clearer understanding of inverted yield curves. And that is worth celebrating with a bottle of Pinot.