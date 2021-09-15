A Burgundian Harvest

pacaletHarvest is upon us. This is a good time for a glimpse into crazy time throughout the wine world.

Philippe Pacalet is a leading Burgundian natural winemaker with a facility in downtown Beaune. Here, courtesy of Wine Terroirs, is a fascinating look, from several years ago, into his vat room at harvest, a perfect illustration of the great line from the short film from Grammercy Cellars “Sommelier Starts a Winery.”

“Making wine is 49 % cleaning shit, 49 % moving heavy shit around and 2 % drinking beer.”

There are lots of good photos as well insight into Pacalet’s methods and the equipment he uses in the accompanying article.

 

