Wine Review: Sosie Wines Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2017 and Red Blend Moon Mountain District 2017

Sosie Wines is a relative newcomer to Sonoma, founded in 2015 by Scott MacFiggen and Regina Bustamante . They advertise “low intervention” winemaking and an affinity for a restrained French style which is evident in both of these wines. The word “sosie” means “look alike” in French. Both wines are delicious.

Their Pinot Noir succeeds admirably in melding Sonoma sun and the earthy sensuality we usually associate with Burgundy.

Heady aromas of strawberry, black cherry and hints of cranberry, with a stemmy, spring forest background and distinct floral highlights are nicely focused and delineated. The medium bodied palate is charming and full of life, with a silky introduction, bracing acidity with some mineral cut at midpalate, and a healthy slather of textured tannins giving the finish some unexpected heft (a Gevrey Chambertin sosie?). There is a hint of clove and vanilla from the French oak but it’s a deft touch.

Graceful but down-to-earth and playful, a wine that hits all the right notes. Pair with Natalie Merchant’s “Wonder.”

Notes: Sourced from the Spring Hill Vineyard that enjoys cooling sea breezes from the Petaluma Gap. Native yeasts, 6 days cold soak, 50% whole cluster, 16 days on the skins. Aged for 21 months in 40% new French oak.

Score: 92

Price: $45

Alc: 13.5%

Sosie’s red blend of 45% Cabernet Sauvignon, 45% Merlot, and 10% Cabernet Franc is refined and stylish, casually comforting, almost serene, despite the underlying power from its formidable structure.

Blackberry, black cherry, and cardamom meld with hints of forest floor and, after aeration, a smoky note emerges to add complexity. The plush opening firms up at midpalate as the mellow acidity kicks in, finishing with a spacious, rising tide of ripe tannins. It’s already elegant despite the robust tannins which will develop further in the bottle over the next couple years. I expect a gorgeous mouthfeel as this wine develops.

Pair with some uplifting progrock, “Alive” by Big Big Train.

Notes: Sourced from Cavedale Vineyards with elevation of about 2000 ft. Native yeasts, 7 day cold soak, 36 days on skins, aged for 21 months in 50% new French oak.

Score: 91

Price: $45

Alc: 14.5%

Reviews based on industry samples.