Wine Review: Pedroncelli Cabernet Franc Barrel Select Sonoma 2018

I published a brief note about this wine when reviewing Pedroncelli’s new releases. But I wanted to return to it and give it some focused attention. It’s really a lovely wine.

Bewitching aromas of sweet red cherry and red current, hints of espresso bean, tarragon, and clove are highlights against a light toast background.

The palate opens with a a supple layer of fruit on a medium frame, resting on beautifully rendered tannins that give the wine strength for its brisk flight into mineral skies. The finish is medium length, the tannins now swelling to bond with crisp acidity enveloping still vibrant fruit. The firm, textured mouthfeel, energetic evolution, and exquisite balance make this irresistible

A wine of gentle exuberance, it flows with the graceful ease and deft energy of Steely Dan’s Peg.

Notes: Pedroncelli is still family owned and in business since 1927, a fixture in the history of the Sonoma Valley. 2018 was a relatively cool vintage. 24 hours of cold soak before fermentation with commercial yeast. 15 months on 30% new French oak.

Review based on an industry sample

Score: 92

Price: $22

Alc: 14.2%