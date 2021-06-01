Wine Review: Pedroncelli New Releases

These new releases from Sonoma’s Pedroncelli Winery continue their tradition of stunning quality at a great price.

The Pedroncellis are Sonoma legends having farmed wine grapes on their property near Geyserville since 1927. Family ownership is now in its third generation with a fourth on the way, surpassed in longevity only by a lone block of 100-year-old Zinfandel vines. Called the Mother Clone, it continues to provide budwood for their replantings of estate Zinfandel.

If you’re looking for blowsy, over-the-top, melodramatic wines look elsewhere. These wines are all elegant, charming, and balanced, a fine enhancement to any dinner table. And I must say, the Cabernet Franc is drop dead delicious.

Here are my impressions:

Chardonnay Signature Selection 2019 $18 Shy lemon with a hint of pineapple and a scintillating mineral scent. The medium body palate is full of flavor showing grapefruit and peach with crisp acidity. Neither oaky nor buttery, the kiss of wood on the finish is deftly done. 90 pts.

Rosé Signature Selection 2020 SRP $18 A very floral nose with faint red raspberry, fruity on the palate with a soft round texture, and a trace of tannin and moderate acidity. An easy drinking wine. 88 Pts.

Pinot Noir Signature Selection 2019 $22 On the spicy side with baking spice, pomegranate and a hint of floral accented strawberry jam. A pleasing density on the palate, medium body, luscious and silky, balanced oak, refined tannins and a lovely sense of freshness on the finish. 90

Cabernet Franc Barrel Select 2018 $22 Lively, elegant, and generous. Red cherry and red current, sage, tarragon, black pepper and clove round out the complex nose. On the palate it’s firm and balanced, nicely textured with a spicy finish, a wine of grace and finesse but with sinewy strength. 92 Pts.

Cabernet Sauvignon Three Vineyards 2018 $22 Dark blackberry with great depth, needs a few minutes to open up, but then shows coffee, and a stony seam. Medium bodied with lots of top end life. Tannins emerge late and are gentle, exuding freshness, a vibrant delicious Cabernet 91 pts.

Zinfandel Mother Clone 2019 $20 Exuberant nose, red and dark berries, baking spice, fennel, a hint of vanilla and pepper. In the mouth, cherry cola sits on a silky, medium plus body with a long finish that shows some bitter herbal notes. 90

Reviews based on industry samples