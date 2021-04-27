Wine Review: Dashe Zinfandel Vineyard Select California 2018

A stunning evolution from polished to fierce finally settling on angst as its condition. A story in a glass.

The rich, silky introduction, with red plum on a medium plus frame has the polish and poise of a mind at peace. But refreshing acidity begins to bite as the midpalate fruit peaks, launching a taut trek to the finish, the tense flavor coming in waves, with tart dried cherry and sour plum scattered with hints of licorice. The tannins shyly tremble but keep memory alive of that early elegance.

The aromas are intense and focused showing rich blackberry, with red fruits lurking, spicy cinnamon, black pepper, and vanilla inflected wood.

A volatile, larger-than-life force sits in this bottle, containing multitudes, full of life, but anxious, cursed with thoughts of apocalypse. It haunts like Radiohead’s Everything in it’s Right Place

Notes: An urban winery in Alameda, California near Oakland, Dashe Cellars uses small-lot fermentation, indigenous yeasts, and little-to-no fining or filtration.

Score: 92

Price: $24

Alc. 14.5%