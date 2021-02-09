Wine Review: Frog’s Leap Merlot Rutherford Napa Valley 2018

Wine Reviews Leave a comment

frog's leapFrog’s Leap has the reputation for making old world-style wines using new world grapes. In the land of the lush and sumptuous, this wine gives us lean and spare with alcohol below 13.5%. How successful is this attempt to make wine against the grain? It’s one of those necessary wines. Its very existence fulfills  the need for norm-busters and difference makers. I will always check-in with them to see what’s up. But how much did I like the wine? It’s good, interesting, but I’m not in love.

It shows dense, dark plum and dried herbs with a bit of chocolate and plenty of dusty earth. The oak is restrained and you can take a big whiff without feeling the alcoholic burn. That in itself is worth the price of admission.

This wine is in a hurry. Medium weight and juicy up front, the midpalate rush to a tart, astringent crescendo leaves little time to wallow in opulence. A watery impression underneath the very active, citric-like acidity contributes to a sense of vanishing fruit persistence, as medium-grain, sandy tannins fill the void on the medium length finish. It just lacks presence on the palate.

Tense and animated with just enough charm to pull it back from the edge, the wine is fervent, imploring, it flares but then falters, and in the end doesn’t get what it wants.

For a music match, I give you Roxanne’s spare instrumentation, weight, tempo, and tension in the vocal.

Notes: Usually has 6-9% Cabernet in the blend, French and American Oak, uses organically grown, dry-farmed grapes.

Score: 90

Price: $40

Alc: 13.3%

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.