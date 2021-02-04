What is Wrong with the Wine Industry?

Well that’s a loaded question. It depends on whom you ask. Consumers would say pricing is out of alignment with quality. Winemakers might say there’s an oversupply (or undersupply) of grapes. Someone with a focus on demographics might mention a lack of diversity. Producers worry about an inability to sell to younger people. And everyone would rightfully point the finger at Covid-19 and its devastating effects on the hospitality industry.

I’m going to answer this question from my own perspective as a philosopher interested in wine aesthetics.

Wine is too bound up in its commodity form in which marketing is often prioritized over aesthetics.

The system of cult wines that serve as benchmarks of quality is hollow and unsustainable.

The practice of evaluating wines by taking small sips of dozens of wines in a day is an abomination except in certain contexts.

There are pockets in the wine community that put too much emphasis on conventions and typicity and approach wine as a set of rules to follow while looking askance at any deviation from tradition.

In some circles, objectivity is worshiped without recognizing its limitations in aesthetic appreciation.

In other circles, subjectivity is worshiped without recognizing that it makes judgments of quality incoherent.

A reductionist approach to understanding the nature of science is far too prominent and influential.

We often are too quick to judge wine quality while devoting too little attention to exploration and appreciation.

What’s on your list?