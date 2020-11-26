Thankful in the Face of Adversity

2020 has not been a good year and I can’t wait to see it in the rear-view mirror.

But the unrelenting atrocity and adversity of 2020 has perversely given us much to be thankful for.

I am grateful for the health care workers who have risked their lives to care for the ill; the grocery clerks, farm hands, food processors, and truckers who have kept the food supply intact; and the countless other essential workers who lacked the privilege of working from home and have risked exposure to go to work each day.

Most of all, I am thankful for the poll workers, vote counters, civil servants, and political figures who, despite threats and abuse, stood up to the menace of fascism so that Lady Liberty might continue to inspire.

Happy Thanksgiving!