No, not that decision. I’ve already voted. The momentous decision we all face today is what to drink on election night (although some pundits are insisting we may need fortification for a week until we know the results).

In 2016, I got really burned. Anticipating a celebration, I opened a special sparkling wine from the Finger Lakes (from Hermann J. Wiemer) only to watch the returns go south shortly after the polls closed.

Once bitten twice shy—one would think I learned my lesson.

But no. I have another (more modest) sparkling wine ready to go. Hope springs eternal.

But this year I have a back-up. A bottle of bourbon if things go south again.

As I sit here writing, the ear worm that won’t go away comes from the Ramones: “Twenty four, twenty four hours to go, I want to be sedated”