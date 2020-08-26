Tags
My Three Quarks Daily column this month considers the possible future in which great wines like a 1982 Lafite Rothschild can be reverse engineered and manufactured at a fraction of the cost of the original. Is that a wine world you want to live in?
PAUL WAGNER said:
Once again I will raise the comparison with music. 150 years ago you needed to find an orchestra to hear a symphony. Now al you need is a phone. Is it the same experience? Nope. But I don’t think many people would say that they don’t want to live in a world where they cannot listen to the music they want when they want and where they want—for almost no money at all.
Do we run the risk of losing the musicians who play such music? You bet we do. But that isn’t the question you’re asking.
And while I am pretty sure I wouldn’t be a big customer of Chateau Faux Brion, I can easily see how such re-engineered wines–if truly affordable and close to accurate–might get used for many different scenarios, including my classes.
Would you want ot live in a world where rare gems could be manufactured to near perfection for a fraction of the cost of the real thing? Oh, wait—we already do that.