In The Art of Eating, celebrated food writer M.F.K. Fisher wrote “an evening killed is murder of a kind, criminal like any disease, and like disease a thorough-going crime.”

Fisher knew that for those of us who like to eat and drink, killing time is not on the menu. As dinner approaches, time is not a succession of instants falling away, used up for eternity. Time is pregnant with possibility, our present constituted by what is before us—good company, good drink, and good food gathering together the time of the sun, of the seasons, of the harvest all assembled in a consummate act of saving time.

Even if the day is ordinary, especially if it is ordinary, eating together opens up possibilities for connection and celebration.

Modern physics has discovered that the closer you are to the sun, the slower your clocks will run. But there is no need to risk, like Icarus, our waxen wings. Just find something to cook, a good wine, and a few friends.