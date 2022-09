Photo by Branson Decou from History in Pictures

This woman knows how to live. A 5-6 ft. fresh baguette and 6 bottles of wine.

This photo was taken in 1945. Paris was liberated on August 25, 1944 but food after the war was scarce. The baguette may have had to feed her family for a week.

Or maybe she was part of the reason bread was put on the ration in 1946.