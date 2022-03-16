Wine Review: Bodegas Juan Gill Silver Label Monastrell Jumilla 2019

One of the most important producers in Spain, Juan Gil is the master of rich, ripe wines at a reasonable price. This one is no exception.

Rich dark berry aromas, loads of clove and cardamom with hints of sage, and toasty oak with smoke nuances provide an intense focused nose.

The palate, juicy ripe plum and dark chocolate, shows a bit of sweetness but it’s well balanced by a robust structure. It’s full bodied with a firm texture showing just enough grit to avoid the dreaded “smooth” descriptor. The tannins build gently but firmly, driving a lengthy finish. Some tartness shows up to dominate the back end that is unfortunately marred by bitter alcohol as well.

A brash, confident wine, intense but thoroughly under control, virile but a bit slick. Try the tightly regulated, well coiffed hard rock from Queens of the Stone Age “No One Knows” for a good pairing.

Notes: Aged 12 months with French oak. Made with organic grapes

Score: 88

Price: $12

Alc: 15%