Now that people are back in restaurants again, it’s time to revisit irritating server habits:

Overly familiar:

[Should everyone at the table introduce ourselves, shake hands, inquire about John’s well-being?]

Stating the Obvious:

[Oh. I thought you were here to fix my car]

“I’ll be your server tonight”

Invading Privacy

[Here John. Have some. You be the judge.]

How does that risotto taste?

Referring to eating as labor

[Can I get a deduction on my bill for overtime?]

Are you still working on that steak?

Not knowing the wine list

“I don’t know. I’ll have to ask the bartender. But I’m sure it’s good!”

[“Sure” doesn’t mean what you think it means]