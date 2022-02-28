Now that people are back in restaurants again, it’s time to revisit irritating server habits:
Overly familiar:
“Hi. I’m John”
[Should everyone at the table introduce ourselves, shake hands, inquire about John’s well-being?]
Stating the Obvious:
“I’ll be your server tonight”
[Oh. I thought you were here to fix my car]
Invading Privacy
How does that risotto taste?
[Here John. Have some. You be the judge.]
Referring to eating as labor
Are you still working on that steak?
[Can I get a deduction on my bill for overtime?]
Not knowing the wine list
“I don’t know. I’ll have to ask the bartender. But I’m sure it’s good!”
[“Sure” doesn’t mean what you think it means]
Being the chef’s personal ad man
“Everything on the menu is amazing!”
[That tells me more about you than about the food]
The stealth upsell
Listing the specials without stating the price
[Nice try, but I’m onto your game]