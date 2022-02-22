Wine Review: Argyle Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2019

Known for pioneering sparkling wine in Willamette Valley, Argyle’s Pinot Noir can be quite alluring as well.

Entrancing aromas of crisp, fresh pomegranate with a prominent herbal note and a slight note of funky earth playfully contrasted by rose.

The silky mouthfeel is delicious, viscous but light. The round cherry flavor has a bit of sweetness that lingers too long on the midpalate. It’s on the edge of being cloying but it recovers with peppery tannins providing a quick hit of structure and a touch of bitterness before quickly fading. On the lighter side of medium body, this wine is a little too sweet for my taste but most consumers will find it acceptable. It’s not over the top. Oak is reticent, almost undetectable

Cheerful, graceful, and soothing, this wine tries very hard to please and succeeds. Pair with Air’s You Make it Easy

Notes: Aged 60% in stainless steel, 40% in neutral oak.

Score: 90

Price: $27

Alc: 13.5%