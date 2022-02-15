Wine Review: Hirutzta Getariako Txakolina 2020

hiruzta txakolinaDiscussion of zesty, white wines too often exclude Txakolina (sometimes called Txakoli) from the Spanish Basque region made from the Hondarrabi Zuri grape. It’s light, elegant, and slightly effervescent, with plenty of acidity to keep you refreshed. When served with the local seafood in the countless pintxos bars in San Sebastian, and theatrically poured from shoulder height or above as is their custom, it anchors one of the  truly unique food and wine experiences

This version from Hirutzta is also deliciously aromatic showing pear, apple, and orange blossom, tropical fruit highlights and loads of wet stone minerality.

Those flavors are replicated on the palate which adds lime zest punctuated by subtle effervescence. It’s not bone dry. There is a trace of sweetness upfront that lingers through the midpalate. Light and spare but svelte and graceful with a core of pure fruit buffeted by crisp acidity, it finishes with hints of salinity and bitterness.

Carefree but atmospheric, it’s eager and quick but fringed by something anomalous, like a pond shivering at the height of summer.

Pair with the mix of Afrobeats with Caribbean inflections on Rema’s Dumebi.

Notes: Getariako is the most important of the three D.O. in this region.

Score: 91

Price: $19

Alc: 12%

