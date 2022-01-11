Wine Review: Chateau Ducluzeau Listrac Medoc 2016

chateau ducluzeauA good, affordable Bordeaux that hits all the standard Bordeaux notes. An intense, alluring nose of cassis, graphite, and nutmeg. With a bit of swirling you find herbal notes and a hint of animal.

In the mouth it’s gravel and steel like a less expensive Bordeaux should be. Medium bodied and firm from the git-go, it’s active in the mouth, all eager and quick, ripping a path to a long, slightly bitter finish with raw wood notes. The medium-grain tannins are drying but don’t grip and build intensely—3 sips and I’m reaching for the palate cleanser. This needs time but there is plenty of stuffing–it will age well.

Earthy and gutsy with a mean streak, this requires some hard blues to tie it together, specifically Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Crossfire

Notes: A blend of 79% Merlot, 11% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Petite Verdot. Aged for 12 months in French oak, 20% new.

Score: 88

Price: $20

Alc: 14%

