This is not about wine or food. You know, I do think about other things sometimes.

For those interested in philosophy, I have a new writing project and blog. It’s called Philosophy: A Way of Life. The point of the project is to view philosophy not as a purely academic discipline but as a way of thinking about how to live well.

Come on over if you’re so inclined. I will of course continue my blogging at Edible Arts. What could be more important to living well than wine and food?