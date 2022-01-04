Wine Review: Musar Jeune Bekaa Valley Lebanon 2018

musar jeuneFrom the legendary Chateau Musar, this is their entry level red wine, unoaked and designed for early consumption. They make some of the most interesting wines in the world. Even their table wine is loaded with character.

The nose is complex and distinctive, showing blackberry, black cherry, rosemary, smoke, olive, and a dose of characteristic Musar funk.

The palate is simple but bold and rustic, with plenty of pop at midpalate and persistent juice that forges into the finish mixing it up with firm, grippy tannins. Hard acidity arrives late but the forceful tannins keep the wine anchored and balanced.

What it lacks in finesse it makes up for in personality. Brash and full of bravado, feral magic pulsing and raucous, it’s beauties and injuries run amok.

Pair with some Honky Tonk Woman.

Notes: A blend of Cinsault, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Syrah. Fermented in cement-lined vats and released two years after harvest.

Score: 90

Price: $22

Alc: 13.5%

