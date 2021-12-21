Wine Review: Ravines Cellars Cabernet Franc Finger Lakes 2019

The Finger Lakes is known for its Riesling but some producers succeed with Cabernet Franc as well. Ravines has the classic representation of Finger Lakes Cabernet Franc.

The nose is bejeweled with vibrant fresh cranberry and red raspberry, stemmy notes, spicy green peppercorn, and floral hints.

It’s fruity but with lots of tang and lovely crushed rock mineral notes on the palate. Taut and linear, with a medium body, it moves gracefully through its evolution, with lifted acidity, pleasingly brittle tannins, and a finish that maintains a stony, cool demeanor to the end. Exquisitely balanced.

Fans of cool climate reds should run don’t walk to snap up some of this.

Bright and upbeat but delicate and filigreed, Feel it still by Portugal The Man captures its essence.

Notes: Owner/winemaker Morton Hallgren grew up in a winemaking family in Côtes de Provence in the south of France. He started Ravines in 2001. Grapes are estate grown. The wine was aged for one year in 3 yr. old, 2000 liter Hungarian oak casks.

Score: 91

Price: $25

Alc: 12.5