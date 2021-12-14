Wine Review: Scott Harvey Syrah Mountain Selection Amador County 2019

scott harvey syrahJuicy and crisp, a pleasant, refreshing easy drinker at a good price.

Intriguing black pepper and a fresh, green herbal note complement the dark berry aroma, cedar, and dried autumn leaves.

Soft and rich up front, it turns minerally and fresh at midpalate. Ample, high toned acidity and firm tannins compress the fruit layer giving it a steely demeanor as the fruit fades, but the wine maintains its balance.

A warm but spicy personality with a stern undercurrent,  its high-pitched tonality resonated with Sturgill Simpson’s searing  guitar on Ronin

Notes: 21 months in French oak. Scott Harvey has been a fixture in Napa and the Sierra Foothills for several decades and owns the dubious distinction of creating the Menage a Trois brand when he worked for Folie a Deux.

Score: 90

Price: $21

Alc: 14.9%

