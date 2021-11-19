Review of Beauty and the Yeast

Beauty and the Yeast, Philosophy of Food and Wine

At World of Fine Wine, wine critic David Schildknecht has published a detailed, thoughtful, and thought provoking review of my book Beauty and the Yeast: A Philosophy of Wine, Life, and Love.

There seems a good chance that after closely reading this book, a typical enophile will be left wondering why anyone would take exception to many of its basic tenets and why so much of contemporary wine discourse seems predicated on ignoring or violating them. If so, then Furrow will have accomplished that loosening of conceptual knots into which we have tied ourselves that Wittgenstein deemed a fundamental aim of philosophy.

Many thanks to David for the work he put into this and for giving me food for thought. It is much appreciated.

