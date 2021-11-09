Wine Review: Bodegas Palacios Remondo La Montesa Rioja Crianza 2017

This is a delicious Garnacha (95%) and may be the best value I’ve seen this year. It suggests a new direction for Rioja.

Aromas of expressive dark cherry, red raspberry, fennel and mint are framed against a subtle earth background.

Bright and and active on the palate, it opens fresh, round, and medium weight, then launches an explosive midpalate that hangs on to its silky, juicy fruit seam even as the high notes pop and the peppery tannins sizzle. The wine soars but its essence is the lithe, delicate agility of its structural foundation. The oak is very restrained, not even a hint of the Rioja-typical dill pickle note.

It exudes a carefree, flashy, vibe unapologetically joyful, it’s rhythm and rhyme resonating with Sly and the Family Stone “I Want to Take You Higher.”

Notes: The Palacios family has long been a fixture in Rioja. Alvaro Palacios was Decanter’s Man of the Year in 2015. This is remarkable quality for a high production wine. It is fermented with native yeasts, macerated for 35 days, unfiltered, and aged in oak for 12 months

Score: 93

Price: $18

Alc: 14%