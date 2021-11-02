Wine Review: Matchbook Petite Verdot Dunnigan Hills 2018

A polished, aromatic nose with a rustic palate lacking finesse. Petite Verdot is usually a minor blending partner. It’s a tough grape to feature.

Lovely sweet oak, slightly smoky, sets off ripe plum with floral highlights and sage.

In the mouth, it’s slender up front with a narrowly focused fruit seam and medium body. It gains firmness and power at midpalate as the medium grain tannins emerge and prevail leading to a lengthy, drying rather stern finish.

Although the aromas entice, it drinks Intense and resolute, it won’t give in, unsentimental, tending toward grim, resonating with Nirvana’s Come As You Are.

Notes: Matchbook Wine Company is owned by the Giguiere family, 5th generation farmers in the Dunnigan Hills AVA west of Sacramento. The final blend of 88% Petit Verdot, 11% Malbec and 1% Teroldego was barrel aged for 13 months.

Score: 88

Price: $18

Alc. 13.9%