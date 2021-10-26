Wine Review: Baron Phillipe de Rothschild Escudo Rojo Syrah Reserva Chile 2019

I decided to review this wine because I don’t taste enough Chilean wine and because James Suckling gave it 94 pts. I know, I know. Suckling inflates scores. But still, at $20 I couldn’t go wrong.

Well, hmmm. If you’re a sucker for meaty aromas you might like this. But the nose is marred by green pepper and a chemical note that is really distracting. It shows robust, Syrah-typical red and black berry aromas and black pepper but this is aromatically odd.

On the palate it is very soft, medium bodied, with a fresh, juicy midpalate, but the tannins disappear rapidly, the finish is short and a bit sour. In general the wine is linear with very little movement.

If you ignore the odd nose, the wine is pleasant enough. It’s awfully good natured trying very hard not to offend but provides nothing to connect to, not even a hint of tension, too deferential to be charming.

With the right music, like the pop/house glam of Roisin Murphy’s “Incapable” it goes down easy. But 94 points? You’ve got to be kidding.

Notes: Grapes sourced from Valle del Maipo, 8-10 months on oak, 10% new.

Score: 88

Price: $20

Alc: 14.5%