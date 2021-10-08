Our Book On Wine and Music Pairing is Available

Wine Culture Leave a comment

a practical guideWinemaker and consultant Clark Smith and I have written an ebook on wine and music pairing. Drawing on Clark’s extensive experience gathering data and helping wineries develop playlists for their tasting rooms, we have put together a how-to guide for consumers, wineries and restaurants on how to choose music to enhance the experience of their wines.

It’s available at most ebook retailers including of course Amazon.

And we also have a website and blog supporting the book.

Happy drinking/listening!

