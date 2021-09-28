Wine Review: Pieropan Soave Classico 2019

I don’t often get excited by Soave but this Classico has me riding its swift current seeing into the life of things.

A very generous nose of honeydew, tangerine, and sea breeze, with floral notes. And if mineral water had an aroma, this would be it.

It opens juicy, supple, and light on its feet, then explodes with tart tangerine and polished acidity roiling its surface. The mouthfeel is layered with some nice abrasion as an undertow. The delightful display of darting, fluttering gestures then collapses into a long saline finish. Animated, agile and flamboyant, it struts its stuff, a wine of optimism with swagger—pair with Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on it).”

Notes: 85% Garganega, 15% Trebbiano, estate grown and aged in glass-lined cement tanks on the lees until bottling. The Pieropan estate goes back to 1880.

Score: 93

Price: $20

Alc: 12%