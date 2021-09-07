Domaine Eugène Carrel Et Fils Mondeuse Jongieux 2017

Jongieux is the main sub-region of Vin de Savoie situated on the rocky soils of the Alps in Eastern France. Mondeuse, genetically related to Syrah, is one of their primary red varietals.

This wine features a steely backbone. Tightly wound, tense and urgent, it wants a confrontation.

The generous but odd nose shows the standard red plum, crushed rock, and loads of pepper but with a note of oatmeal in the background.

It’s quite juicy on the attack with rich red fruit, but taut acidity with a citrus note is a constant presence, as are the robust, grainy tannins that are edgy and coarse generating a lengthy, very dry, slightly sour finish.

There is plenty of flavor and personality but it has a serious chip on its shoulder and needs time in the bottle.It paired well with the “devil blues” of Adia Victoria’s “Pacolet Road.”

Notes: Partially de-stemmed, cold maceration 5-6 days before fermentation, aged in vats on the lees 8-10 months before bottling.

Score: 88

Price: $17

Alc: 12.5%