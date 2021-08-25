A Changing Wine World

These four stories appeared yesterday in Shelby Vittek’s summary of daily wine news at Terroirist:

In SevenFifty Daily, Courtney Schiessl Magrini makes the case for premium Vinho Verde. “While many simpler Vinho Verdes taste similar, these more complex versions showcase the region’s potential for diversity. Many are labeled by grape variety or subregion (or both), and some are vinified using atypical techniques like skin maceration, barrel fermentation, or amphora aging.” In PUNCH, Megan Krigbaum explores the story of Ameztoi Rubentis, the rosé txakoli that has maintained one of the most loyal, and unlikely, cult followings in wine. “Global warming has forced wine regions around the world to consider new grape varietals that can better withstand the forecasted rise in temperatures. One such wine grape, Marselan, appears to be gaining more traction in Bordeaux, China and Napa Valley,” writes Liz Thach in Forbes. In the Drinks Business, Sarah Neish ponders the future of orange wine from Argentina.

We tend to think of Vinho Verde from Portugal and Txakoli from Spanish Basque country as cheap, commonplace, spritzy, white wines that go down easy on hot summer nights.

Everyone knows there are 5 Bordeaux varietals, Marselan not among them.

It’s common knowledge that Argentina is best at growing Malbec; orange wine belongs to Georgia or Northeastern Italy.

The stories listed above suggest that these generalizations are on shaky ground. The wine world reveres tradition, but its people are restless and willing to experiment. The old rules are fraught with exceptions.

Some traditions are living, some are dead. How long will wine traditions be among the living?