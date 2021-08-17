Wine Review: Paolo Cali Mandragola Frappato Vittoria DOC 2016

paolo cali frappatoFrappato is a red grape usually found in Southeastern Sicily in the Vittorio DOC and surrounding areas. It’s typically aromatic and light weight with soft tannins and modest acidity.

This wine fits that general description. It shows black cherry and a prominent balsamic note with floral accents and a hint of mint. A generous fruit seam with good persistence gives the wine more heft than is typical. But the soft tannins and round acidity stay in the background giving the wine a calm, linear evolution, culminating in a pleasing peppery finish. It does well with a slight chill, a good summer wine that compares favorably to a good Beaujolais.

Cheerful and contented, pair it with “Happy” by Pharrell Williams and grilled swordfish.

Notes: Frappato is genetically related to Sangiovese. The Cali family has been growing grapes since the 1700’s. This wine is de-stemmed, 6-8 days of maceration, and aged in stainless steel 4-6 months.

Score: 90

Price: $22

Alc: 13.5%

