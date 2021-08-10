Wine Review: Tenuta Delle Terre Nere Etna Rosso DOC 2019

Nerello Mascalese is emerging as the signature red grape of Sicily at least among serious wine drinkers who find Nero d’Avola less than exciting. It excels in the volcanic soils of Mt. Etna melding very firm tannins and a crisp mouthfeel with some of the elusive mystery of Pinot Noir.

This wine shows bright, fresh focused aromas of strawberry and cherry, with tarragon and mineral hints. On the lighter side of medium bodied, it’s juicy upfront with a soft core of fruit and ringing, high pitched stony notes resting on a coarsely textured but supple foundation. Racy, restless, and light on its feet, it’s rollickin’ great fun with a momentum that keeps your attention oscillating between aridity and refreshment as it bops and spins into a medium length finish that grows lean and rough hewn.

It has the pulsing, kinetic energy of Burna Boy’s Anybody.

Notes: A blend of 95% Nerello Mascalese and 5% Nerello Capuccio, aged in large French oak barrels for 16 months.

Score: 93

Price: $25

Alc: 13.5%