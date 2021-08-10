Wine Review: Tenuta Delle Terre Nere Etna Rosso DOC 2019

Wine Reviews Leave a comment

tenuta della terre nereNerello Mascalese is emerging as the signature red grape of Sicily at least among serious wine drinkers who find Nero d’Avola less than exciting. It excels in the volcanic soils of Mt. Etna melding very firm tannins and a crisp mouthfeel with some of the elusive mystery of Pinot Noir.

This wine shows bright, fresh focused aromas of strawberry and cherry, with tarragon and mineral hints. On the lighter side of medium bodied, it’s juicy upfront with a soft core of fruit and ringing, high pitched stony notes resting on a coarsely textured but supple foundation. Racy, restless, and light on its feet, it’s rollickin’ great fun with a momentum that keeps your attention oscillating between aridity and refreshment as it bops and spins into a medium length finish that grows lean and rough hewn.

It has the pulsing, kinetic energy of Burna Boy’s Anybody.

Notes: A blend of 95% Nerello Mascalese and 5% Nerello Capuccio, aged in large French oak barrels for 16 months.

Score: 93

Price: $25

Alc: 13.5%

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.