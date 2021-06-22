Wine Review: Zaca Mesa Syrah Santa Ynez Valley 2017

There is much to be said for simple competence. From one of the pioneers of Santa Barbara area Rhone varietals, this is carefully coiffed, delicious in a nothing-out-of-place way but with great energy and life.

Pretty blueberry with hints of red raspberry, violets, a sheen of dusty earth, and the scent of iron filings join forces with reticent wood notes to create an enticing perfume.

In the mouth, a lush layer of fruit sits on a foundation of scrumptious tannins that enter early and give the wine noteworthy texture. The wine pops with vibrant acidity, inciting the fruit and iron notes to dip and soar like birds at play gliding into a medium length, elegant finish.

This is a lovely wine, confident and graceful but pulsing with visceral energy. It’s polite but wants you to know it can rock your world.

The cool control and spirited syncopation of Peter Gabriel's "In Your Eyes" tops the playlist for this wine.

Score: 91

Price: $22

Alc.: 14.8%