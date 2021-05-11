Wine Review: Erich Sattler St. Laurent Burgenland 2015

Rich and luscious with an evolution of languid ease, this wine is a blend of tenderness, serenity, and erotic sensuality.

Juicy, concentrated fruit with a shapely medium body, the wine gets its creative tension from the shifts and sighs of mineral notes and soft acidity that glow with latent desire. The midpalate is linear and as patient as a tree, and when it’s time to finish it does so gently with perfectly balanced tang over whispery tannins. As silky and graceful as a wine could be, it fell nicely into the rhythms of the Gotan Project’s updated Tango grooves, especially Vuelvo Al Sur.

Succulent black cherry, freshly turned earth fused with a mineral note gives the wine a slight funky dimension.

At $20, this is the cheap date that will become your wife.

Notes: St. Laurent is the offspring of Pinot Noir and an unknown second parent. It’s widely planted in the Czech Republic and is the third most planted red grape in Austria. Erich Sattler is the Sattler family’s 4th generation to operate this winery. This wine is fermented in stainless steel, with elevage on the lees for 6 months in stainless and large oak casks. The vineyards rest on gravel soil and are dry-farmed.

Score: 93

Price: $20

Alc: 13%