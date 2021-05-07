Wine the Seducer

wine and glassesWhen buried in tasting notes, scores, competitions, marketing fashions, and sommelier exams that define our contemporary wine culture, we can often lose sight of wine’s deeper significance as a source of “soulfulness” or spirituality. Wine is both a commodity and an art form, and when the commodity side becomes the focus, it can crowd out the ability of wine to transform us. What explains wine’s capacity to amaze and astonish? Beauty and the Yeast: A Philosophy of Wine, Life, and Love focuses relentlessly on wine’s aesthetic allure bringing to light new ways of appreciating this ancient beverage.

Available at Amazon and other book sellers worldwide.

