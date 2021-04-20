Wine Review: Albert Bichot Vielles Vigne de Pinot Noir Bourgogne 2018

It’s a real pleasure to find an affordable wine from Burgundy that reminds you of the table wine at a bistro in Beaune. It’s a few dollars more than what a table wine should be, but this is Burgundy after all and it’s way more satisfying than any Pinot Noir under $20 you can by at a U.S. supermarket.

The simple, pretty aromas of raspberry, cherry, freshly turned earth and hints of mushroom entice.

It’s juicy but light up front with just enough flesh on the bones to wrap you in satin. Cranberry fringed by a dusty country roads quality emerges at midpalate, the fruit then a fading echo on the short tart finish. Shy tannins have a slight grain but they balance the tangy acidity, which never becomes too firm or angular.

Pinot Noir must have charm. This one does, a cheery, ingratiating surface with a composed, lithe, understated sensuality captured in this tune from the short-lived duo Frou-Frou featuring Imogen Heap from the early 2000s.

Notes: From a leading family run négociant house in Beaune.The vines that produce these grapes are 25-30 years old. 20-30% of the wine is aged in used oak, 8-12 months.

Score: 88

Price: $21

Alc: 13%