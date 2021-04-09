A Strange Attraction

When I started to study wine seriously, I was most impressed by the powerful commitment that some people make to wine with no guarantee of success.

Winemakers who gave up lucrative careers in engineering or finance in order to buy a piece of land where they hoped they would be able to grow quality vines. Lawyers and accountants so bewitched that they devote five years of their lives and thousands of dollars to gain a Master of Wine certification with the outcome always in doubt. Sommeliers who live on a shoestring going from job to job until they eventually, after many years, find steady employment.

There is something about wine that drives people to make sacrifices and take risks.

The motivation is similar to what drives people to create art or music. But wine has its own distinctive appeal. Appreciating wine, at least on the surface, seems quite different from appreciating art or music.

I decided many years ago that I had to figure out what that strange attraction is. I had to develop an entire philosophy of wine to find the answer.

The result is Beauty and the Yeast: A Philosophy of Wine, Life, and Love.

The short answer is that wine has the vitality of a living organism. The long answer is—well, you’ll have to read the book.