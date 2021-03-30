Wine Review: Petit Bourgeois Cabernet Franc IGP Val de Loire 2018

A very pleasant wine and quite versatile at the table. All about freshness, it’s almost childlike, so ingenuous and innocent.

Candied red berries with prominent tarragon notes contribute to the impression of freshness. Hints of clove and orange peel round out the pretty aroma profile, although some might find the candied fruit tedious.

The entrée is round with a bit of viscosity but light weight and lively. Cranberry arrives as the midpalate closes, and the finish is quite tart, with a pleasing licorice note and a bitter hint at terminus. The acidity is robust without tasting hard. In fact there is nothing hard about this wine. Its youthful higher register shines tenderly and mild tannins softly sway the playful energy.

The music pairing must be gentle and do nothing to punch up the acidity. Lasso by Camille fits nicely.

Surely no blockbuster but a fine table wine.

Notes: The Bourgeois family have been growing grapes for 10 generations in the Loire Valley, located in the town of Chavignol. Their focus is on Sancerre and Pinot Noir but they make a nice Cabernet Franc as well.

Score: 89

Price: $17

Alc. 13.5%