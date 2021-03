I am grateful to W. Blake Gray at Wine Searcher for his very generous review of my book Beauty and the Yeast: A Philosophy of Wine, Life, and Love.

Furrow is a professor with a wine critic itching to get out, and it’s notable how he describes the duty of a wine critic: “The primary purpose of wine criticism is to aid in the appreciation of a wine by revealing what is there to be appreciated.”

It seems that writing the book is his attempt to fulfill this purpose for the entire world of wine.