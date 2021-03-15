I received my second Pfizer vaccine on Saturday and it is still kickin’ my ass. I don’t have the energy to write anything tonight.
Hopefully, I’ll be back tomorrow.
I received my second Pfizer vaccine on Saturday and it is still kickin’ my ass. I don’t have the energy to write anything tonight.
Hopefully, I’ll be back tomorrow.
One comment
Take care my friend. Well wishes for you! Gosh, we both received Pfizer (second one on Feb 16) not even a hiccup for either of us. I wonder why so much difference?