Wine Review: Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis Premier Cru Vau De Vey 2018

This wine give you exuberance two ways: Bracing, spirited, and urgent in the upper register with a carefree, dreamy, mellow foundation. Being Chablis, the crisp, urgent side wins out but the journey is like being torn between two lovers.

Red apple and lemon aromas dominate with a hint of honey and some leesy notes, but the main attraction is the fragrance of fresh mountain air with complex herbal notes and lavender that hangs in the background.

In the mouth, it’s light weight with creamy roundness upfront. Shapely, insistent minerality at midpalate and tense acidity give the wine great life but it rests on a wonderful soft, tender foundation that persists until the pleasingly tart, balanced finish with some phenolic grip wraps things up.

A very fine Chablis. Sarah Jarosz’s Runaway has that mountain air feel in her voice wafting over a gentle acoustic foundation accented by haunting fiddle and steel guitar. A perfect match for this wine.

Notes: Brocard is one of the top producers in Chablis with a full line up of quality levels. The first winery in Chablis to practice biodynamic farming. This wine was aged in large foudres and stainless steel.

Score: 92

Price: $37

Alc: 13.5%