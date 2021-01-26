Wine Review: Chateau De Bellevue Climat Les Charmes Morgon 2015

Rich and intense are not often used to describe Beaujolais, but this baby is rich and intense, a glorious wine.

Dark cherry, almost kirsch like, cinnamon, and tarragon pop out of the stony, mineral background.

And the mineral theme continues on the palate. Medium weight with some hard edges but plenty of concentration, a firm, intense seam of gravel sits at the center of the flavor layers. The wine evolves in a linear fashion, the long elegant finish spins out gently broadening tannins with no false moves until the tail flashes fiercely with tart acidity and grip from the phenols.

It’s not outgoing, it’s not inviting you in, but it’s tactful, lithe, and composed despite the stone cold stare, a controlled burn but its final comment is an outrage.

The tense, cold vocals and cool décor of Clinic’s “Harmony”, one of the great songs of the early 2000’s by the way, captures this wine’s personality.

Notes: Grapes harvested from the Chateau’s hillside vineyards overlooking the village of Morgon. Grapes are hand harvested and partially de-stemmed. A long fermentation of about 3 weeks with manual punch downs, partial aging in large foudres or French oak barrels for 9-10 months.

Score: 92

Price: $26

Alc: 13.5%