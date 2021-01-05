Wine Review: Haarmeyer Wine Cellars “St. Rey” Sutter Ranch Vineyard Chenin Blanc Clarksburg 2019

I enjoy eccentricity—eccentric people and eccentric wines. So this wine hits my sweet spot and at a great price.

Heady fumes of baked apple, a hint of lemon, and hazelnut sets the background for a funky cheese aroma that hovers like a strange tune, and makes you wonder.

I get oxidation on the palate, bruised red apple and honey. This is more or less a natural wine with a creamy, fat midsection that tames the acid cut, and a very clean, fresh mineral finish.

Refreshingly odd but thoroughly enjoyable, a bit laid back, it doesn’t race to the finish but pauses for thought and whimsy, its bewitching face hiding something provocative. Zara Mcfarlane’s “Everything is Connected” brings out a bit of sweetness and makes the wine seem almost meditative.

Notes: They foot tread 7-8 tons per pick, twice, giving the wine plenty of oxygen. Fermented in neutral barriques and stainless steel with native yeast and native-induced ML. Sulfur added only at bottling.

Score: 92

Price: $18 (Purchase here)

Alc: 12.36%