Publication Day is Here!

I’ve been looking forward to this day for a very long time. Beauty and the Yeast is now available as an ebook on Amazon. (The “Look Inside” feature is not activated yet. That takes a few days.}

The paperback will follow this weekend, once I get a look at the physical book to make sure it’s printing properly. And soon I will make it available at Barnes and Noble, Apple, and other vendors with global distribution.

The takeaway point of the book is that, if we really take on board the idea that wine is a living organism, we have to view winemaking, wine appreciation, and wine education in a new light. And so I develop the aesthetic concepts we need to make sense of this way of looking at wine.

Here is the link to the book’s description and table of contents.

Now comes the task of selling the damn thing. I much prefer writing to selling, so it feels like I’m only half way up the mountain.