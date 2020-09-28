My book on the philosophy of wine is still on track for a mid-November release. I’ve been plugging away at editing for the past several weeks; next week I send it off to a professional editor for fine-tuning.

I also have to decide on a book cover. My book designer sent me several ideas for the cover but I’m having trouble deciding. Do I go with the most visually appealing cover or the cover that best reflects the themes of the book? Do I play it safe or chose something outside the box?

You guys can help me. Here are the best options. Which one makes you want to buy the book? Let me know in comments.