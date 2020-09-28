My book on the philosophy of wine is still on track for a mid-November release. I’ve been plugging away at editing for the past several weeks; next week I send it off to a professional editor for fine-tuning.
I also have to decide on a book cover. My book designer sent me several ideas for the cover but I’m having trouble deciding. Do I go with the most visually appealing cover or the cover that best reflects the themes of the book? Do I play it safe or chose something outside the box?
You guys can help me. Here are the best options. Which one makes you want to buy the book? Let me know in comments.
JP Smith said:
Dwight:
For starters, I truly love you work, and have been a fan for years.
By every measure, you should select the yellow toned cover, upper right. Here are my two reasons:
One, it’s the most eye popping.
And second, your wonderful work deserves a wider audience. The yellow green tone backdrop surely will help attract a wider group of readers outside the narrow world of dedicated, if not obsessed vinophiles.
To be clear, I will buy the book regardless of the cover.
Cheers and best wishes,
JP Smith
Jim Ruxin said:
They are all too dark and gloomy, except for the one with the white grapes, which is just too obvious. Not knowing the whole spin on what’s inside and only knowing what I read hear, I find all of them too generic. What makes your writing unique among other books on wine? The subtitle makes it clear, but the font is way too small and the message under emphasized because of it.
How serious or accessible is the book? Who is your target market? Is it self-published?
I would consult some Napa graphic artists of covers you have admired. These ideas don’t seem to have much wine experience behind them.
Tom Barras said:
Dwight,
It’s a tie for me between the wine bottles and the screw pull. But, honestly, I’m ambivalent about the title and it’s potential connection to medical topics. Or am I being weird?
Tom