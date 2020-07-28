White Bordeaux seems like an afterthought in the wine world since it hails from a region better known for its reds. It lacks the popularity of Chardonnay or the cachet Riesling enjoys among professionals. But the blending of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon (with occasionally a touch of Muscadelle) is a righteous match. The Semillon gives the wine weight and warmth, properties that Sauvignon Blanc usually lacks. And they sell most of them for a reasonable price.

A faint scent of fresh asparagus blended with lemon scent and white flowers makes an attractive fragrance, simple but unusual enough to hold your attention.

Up front the wine quickly launches a crisp crescendo of swelling acidity but emerging midpalate creaminess reigns it in giving the wine shape and tension. Scintillating, bristly textures from ample dry extract begets a mild tremor in the joints, an unexpected frisson from an everyday wine. The fruit power fades too quickly so the finish is tart and thin, but this is a modest yet thoroughly pleasing summer drink. Great value.

Understated, warm-hearted but a bit naughty, shyly sensual. Which pairs perfectly with the shyly sensual Wonder by Natalie Merchant.

Notes: Petite Sirène is made by the winemaking team at the highly regarded Chateau Giscours. The blend is 60% Sauvignon Blanc, 40% Semillon

Score: 88

Price: $13 (Purchase here)

Alc: 12.5%